CM Announced To Distribute Ration To 100000 Families In Balochistan: Langu

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published April 09, 2023 | 05:50 PM

CM announced to distribute ration to 100000 families in Balochistan: Langu

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Apr, 2023 ) :Balochistan Home Minister Mir Ziaullah Langu said that the Chief Minister has announced to give ration to 100,000 deserving families of Balochistan with the aim to provide facilities to them in the Holy month of Ramadan.

He expressed these views while briefing the media here Sunday.

The minister said that the people of Balochistan were displaced and affected by the flood and rain saying that 100 percent agriculture sector was damaged due to floods in the province.

He said that the provincial government under the leadership of Chief Minister Mir Abdul Quddus Bizenjo, was taking all possible measures to provide facilities to flood-affected people in the respective areas.

He said that the Chief Minister has not taken a single rupee from his privileges saying that the resources of Balochistan should be spent on the people of the province.

We have taken the best measures in the rescue and relief and the Chief Minister has decided to distribute rations in Ramzan, he said.

Langu said that the Chief Minister had announced to give ration to 100,000 deserving families of Balochistan with the aim to provide facilities to people in the Holy Month of Ramadan. The provincial government will distribute ration in all the districts of Balochistan, he said.

DG, PDMA Naseer Nasir and Spokesperson Chief Minister Balochistan Babar Yousafzai, Coordinator Chief Minister Shania Khan, Director Relief PDMA Attullah Mengal and other senior officers were present on the occasion.

