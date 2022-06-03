UrduPoint.com

CM Announces 40 Pc Decrease In Petrol Quota For Cabinet, Govt Officers

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published June 03, 2022 | 05:10 PM

CM announces 40 pc decrease in Petrol quota for cabinet, govt officers

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Jun, 2022 ) :Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah while considering increase in the prices of petrol products has announced a 40-percent decrease in Petrol quota for him, his cabinet members and provincial government officers.

In his important decision on the Petrol, he said that the Petrol prices have increased in the country.

He said that the burden of Petrol prices should not be on the people.

CM Murad said that the burden on treasury was considered burden on the people.

He said that the decision of decrease in Petrol quota would not put any effect on the treasury.

