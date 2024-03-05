Open Menu

CM Announces "Apni Chhat, Apna Ghar" Program

Umer Jamshaid Published March 05, 2024 | 10:33 PM

CM announces "Apni Chhat, Apna Ghar" program

Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif said on Tuesday that houses would be provided to homeless people of Punjab with low monthly income under “Apni Chhat, Apna Ghar" program.

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Mar, 2024) Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif said on Tuesday that houses would be provided to homeless people of Punjab with low monthly income under “Apni Chhat, Apna Ghar" program.

Chairing a special meeting in connection with “Apni Chhat, Apna Ghar” program at her office, the CM said, “We will definitely fulfill our promise of providing roof to low income strata of society”. Under the Program, more than 3,000 housing units will be built for low income people in every district of Punjab.

The chief minister called for a comprehensive plan to complete the construction of 100,000 houses, and directed to keep the down payment and monthly installments within minimum possible limits.

She directed to prepare a model house within 6 weeks.

Maryam Nawaz Sharif directed the authorities concerned to ensure best quality and sustainability in the construction of houses. She instructed to build these houses for low-income individuals in close proximity to cities, ensuring easy access to public transport.

Former Senator Pervaiz Rashid, Member Punjab Assembly Azma Bukhari, Chief Secretary, SMBR, Chairman P&D, Secretary Housing, Secretary Finance, Commissioner Lahore and other officers concerned attended the meeting.

Related Topics

Lahore Nawaz Sharif Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif Punjab Rashid Best Punjab Assembly Housing

Recent Stories

Sustainable solution to public problems possible w ..

Sustainable solution to public problems possible with establishment of good gove ..

2 minutes ago
 Rs 39 mln distributed among 37 rain affected famil ..

Rs 39 mln distributed among 37 rain affected families

2 minutes ago
 Crackdown against alms-seekers launched in ICT, ni ..

Crackdown against alms-seekers launched in ICT, nine arrested

2 minutes ago
 Job Fair held at National University of Modern Lan ..

Job Fair held at National University of Modern Languages (NUML)

4 minutes ago
 IHC urged to initiate contempt of court proceeding ..

IHC urged to initiate contempt of court proceedings against jail administration

4 minutes ago
 ISSI hosts seminar on “Global Security Initiativ ..

4 minutes ago
IHC reserves decision on admissibility of plea aga ..

IHC reserves decision on admissibility of plea against PCB chairman

3 minutes ago
 Tarar calls for political dialogue, cooperation

Tarar calls for political dialogue, cooperation

2 minutes ago
 BBISE cancels papers of 10 students on involvement ..

BBISE cancels papers of 10 students on involvement in unfair means

2 minutes ago
 Rain-wind/thunderstorm likely at isolated places i ..

Rain-wind/thunderstorm likely at isolated places in Balochistan, KP, Punjab, nor ..

2 minutes ago
 DC visits Drug Rehabilitation Center in Swabi

DC visits Drug Rehabilitation Center in Swabi

2 minutes ago
 SC issues written order regarding Pervaiz Musharra ..

SC issues written order regarding Pervaiz Musharraf case

2 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan