CM announces "Apni Chhat, Apna Ghar" program

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Mar, 2024) Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif said on Tuesday that houses would be provided to homeless people of Punjab with low monthly income under “Apni Chhat, Apna Ghar" program.

Chairing a special meeting in connection with “Apni Chhat, Apna Ghar” program at her office, the CM said, “We will definitely fulfill our promise of providing roof to low income strata of society”. Under the Program, more than 3,000 housing units will be built for low income people in every district of Punjab.

The chief minister called for a comprehensive plan to complete the construction of 100,000 houses, and directed to keep the down payment and monthly installments within minimum possible limits.

She directed to prepare a model house within 6 weeks.

Maryam Nawaz Sharif directed the authorities concerned to ensure best quality and sustainability in the construction of houses. She instructed to build these houses for low-income individuals in close proximity to cities, ensuring easy access to public transport.

Former Senator Pervaiz Rashid, Member Punjab Assembly Azma Bukhari, Chief Secretary, SMBR, Chairman P&D, Secretary Housing, Secretary Finance, Commissioner Lahore and other officers concerned attended the meeting.