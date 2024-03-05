CM Announces "Apni Chhat, Apna Ghar" Program
Umer Jamshaid Published March 05, 2024 | 10:33 PM
Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif said on Tuesday that houses would be provided to homeless people of Punjab with low monthly income under “Apni Chhat, Apna Ghar" program.
LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Mar, 2024) Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif said on Tuesday that houses would be provided to homeless people of Punjab with low monthly income under “Apni Chhat, Apna Ghar" program.
Chairing a special meeting in connection with “Apni Chhat, Apna Ghar” program at her office, the CM said, “We will definitely fulfill our promise of providing roof to low income strata of society”. Under the Program, more than 3,000 housing units will be built for low income people in every district of Punjab.
The chief minister called for a comprehensive plan to complete the construction of 100,000 houses, and directed to keep the down payment and monthly installments within minimum possible limits.
She directed to prepare a model house within 6 weeks.
Maryam Nawaz Sharif directed the authorities concerned to ensure best quality and sustainability in the construction of houses. She instructed to build these houses for low-income individuals in close proximity to cities, ensuring easy access to public transport.
Former Senator Pervaiz Rashid, Member Punjab Assembly Azma Bukhari, Chief Secretary, SMBR, Chairman P&D, Secretary Housing, Secretary Finance, Commissioner Lahore and other officers concerned attended the meeting.
Recent Stories
Sustainable solution to public problems possible with establishment of good gove ..
Rs 39 mln distributed among 37 rain affected families
Crackdown against alms-seekers launched in ICT, nine arrested
Job Fair held at National University of Modern Languages (NUML)
IHC urged to initiate contempt of court proceedings against jail administration
IHC reserves decision on admissibility of plea against PCB chairman
Tarar calls for political dialogue, cooperation
BBISE cancels papers of 10 students on involvement in unfair means
Rain-wind/thunderstorm likely at isolated places in Balochistan, KP, Punjab, nor ..
DC visits Drug Rehabilitation Center in Swabi
SC issues written order regarding Pervaiz Musharraf case
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Sustainable solution to public problems possible with establishment of good governance: Balochistan ..2 minutes ago
-
Rs 39 mln distributed among 37 rain affected families2 minutes ago
-
Crackdown against alms-seekers launched in ICT, nine arrested2 minutes ago
-
IHC urged to initiate contempt of court proceedings against jail administration4 minutes ago
-
ISSI hosts seminar on “Global Security Initiative (GSI): China’s World View”4 minutes ago
-
IHC reserves decision on admissibility of plea against PCB chairman3 minutes ago
-
Tarar calls for political dialogue, cooperation2 minutes ago
-
DC visits Drug Rehabilitation Center in Swabi2 minutes ago
-
SC issues written order regarding Pervaiz Musharraf case2 minutes ago
-
Inspection of roads on SHC's order deferred because of DC2 minutes ago
-
Saudi govt invites 30 Pakistanis as state guests for Umrah journey2 minutes ago
-
Strict action to be taken against profiteers in Ramzan: DC2 minutes ago