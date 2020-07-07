UrduPoint.com
CM Announces Appreciation Certificates For Volunteers Working To Quell COVID-19

Tue 07th July 2020 | 10:30 PM

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Jul, 2020 ) :Balochistan Chief Minister Mir Jam Kamal Khan Tuesday directed to set up an online complaint portal on a trial basis for the public regarding the performance of Police and other public service delivery departments of Quetta Metropolitan Corporation.

He was chairing a meeting to review the the performance and affairs of the Chief Minister's Delivery Unit (CMDU). He said establishment of the CMDU was aimed to gradually shift the government system towards e-governance which would enable better and faster execution of government affairs while it would also be helpful to enhance the departmental performances through monitoring.

The chief minister said the file tracking system set up under CMDU would be extended to he division and district levels, adding that social networking websites were easy, fast and inexpensive means of communication which not only helpful to convey a message to the people immediately and effectively but also to get aware about public issues.

Besides, the positive image of Balochistan and its rich resources could also be presented at international level through effective massage, he said.

The chief minister also appreciated the performance of CMDU and directed for its further expansion.

On the occasion, the chief minister also announced to give appreciation certificates to the volunteers working to cope with the challenge of COVID-19 for their encouragement.

Jam Kamal Khan also got briefing about the proposed functions including the COVID-19 lab test management system, data management system, call center, human resource management system and Balochistan Public Endowment Fund Management System.

