CM Announces Cash Rewards For Cops Active Against Criminals In Rajanpur, Rahim Yar Khan

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published August 11, 2023 | 10:51 PM

Caretaker Chief Minister Punjab Syed Mohsin Naqvi has announced cash rewards for police officers and personnel active on the front line against dangerous criminals in Rajanpur and Rahim Yar Khan

IG Punjab Dr. Usman Anwar will give cash rewards and certificates of appreciation to the audacious of the Kacha operation on behalf of the Chief Minister Punjab.

According to details, Rahim Yar Khan's SHO Kot Sabzal Saifullah, SHO Bhong Muhammad Ramzan, SHO Machka Tanveer Raza and SHO Naveed Nawaz have been approved for cash awards of 25,000 rupees each, approval was given for one lakh to Head Constable Sarfaraz Ali. While Inspector Qudratullah, Sub-Inspectors Allah Wasaya, Rafaqat Ali, and Naqash Raza among others have been approved for cash awards of 25,000 rupees each and appreciation certificates.

Constable Abdul Wahab of Rajanpur Police will receive 1 lakh rupees, Constable Tanveer Ahmed will receive 50,000 rupees and the remaining 34 officers and personnel have been approved for cash awards of 25,000 rupees each and appreciation certificates.

The officers and personnel performed their duties with great bravery and determination during the operation against dangerous criminals and gangs.

Dutiful officers and personnel will be awarded with cash prizes and certificates of appreciation in a ceremony at the Central Police Office, on behalf of the caretaker Chief Minister Punjab Syed Mohsin Naqvi.

IG Punjab emphasized that committed, hardworking, and capable officers and personnel are valuable assets of the department and a series of events will be held at all levels to boost their morale.

