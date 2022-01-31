UrduPoint.com

CM Announces Compensation For Cooperative Market Affectees

Sumaira FH Published January 31, 2022 | 03:14 PM

CM announces compensation for cooperative market affectees

Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah in his meeting with a delegation of Karachi Chamber of Commerce & Industry (KCCI) led by Zubair Motiwala announced to compensate the shopkeepers of Cooperative Market and Victoria Center, which had caught fire

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Jan, 2022 ) :Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah in his meeting with a delegation of Karachi Chamber of Commerce & Industry (KCCI) led by Zubair Motiwala announced to compensate the shopkeepers of Cooperative Market and Victoria Center, which had caught fire.

The meeting was attended by Minister labor Saeed Ghani, Minister Industries & Cooperation Jam Ikramullah Dharejo, Administrator Karachi Murtaza Wahab, PSCM Fayaz Jatoi, Secretary Local government Najam Shah, Secretary Finance Sajid Jamal Abro, Secretary Cooperation dept Naseemul Hassan Sahto, and other concerned officers.

The KCCI members and affected shopkeepers told the chief minister that fire had erupted in the Cooperative Market on November 14, 2021, as a result, 398 shops, completely or partially, were reduced to ashes. It was the season of marriage and most of the shops sold wedding dresses and related material.

"Eruption of fire at this stage has caused them huge losses," they lamented. . At this the chief minister said that he would not leave them in the lurch.

Murad Shah said that the affected shopkeepers would be given compensation so that they could restart their business.

He constituted a committee comprising Provincial Minister Saeed Ghani, Jam Ikram Dharejo, Chairman P&D, and representatives of the shopkeepers to verify and recommend the Names for compensation.

The chief minister also directed the Cooperative department to move a summary for the cabinet so that the compensation amount could be approved and then disbursed at the earliest.

The KCCI members and affected shopkeepers thanked the chief minister for his timely support.

>