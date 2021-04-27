UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

CM Announces Compensation For Heirs Of Waziristan Firing Victims

Faizan Hashmi 5 minutes ago Tue 27th April 2021 | 04:50 PM

CM announces compensation for heirs of Waziristan firing victims

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Apr, 2021 ) :Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Mahmood Khan on Tuesday announced a compensation amount of Rs one million each for the heirs of two deceased and Rs 0.5 million for the injured of South Waziristan firing incident.

Subsequent to the directive of the Chief Minister, Commissioner Dera Amir Latif directed the Deputy Commissioner South Waziristan for handing over the payments to the victims' families.

The Commissioner Dera Division, Amir Latif in his directives said restoration of peace in Waziristan was the result of numerous sacrifices of the people and security forces and to maintain it all available resources would be utilized.

Stern action would be taken against those disrupting the peaceful atmosphere of the area adding those involved in the firing would soon be brought before the justice.

The Deputy Commissioner South Waziristan assured the Commissioner Dera Division that those involved in the incident would be taken to the trask and made an example for others to refrain from taking the law into their own hands.

It merits a mention here that two men identified as Inam Ullah and Kalam Din were killed and another, Mansoor, was injured when unknown assailants fired at them outside a shop in village Bibi Raghzalai, South Waziristan.

Related Topics

Injured Firing South Waziristan Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa All From Million

Recent Stories

UAE to host Asian Boxing Championship in solidarit ..

11 minutes ago

Aamir Liaqat Hussain denies his third marriage, sa ..

14 minutes ago

Sharjah Souq Al Haraj records more than 17 thousan ..

41 minutes ago

275 FIRs lodged against violators of Corona SOPs: ..

7 minutes ago

Agriculture reform policies to revolutionize local ..

8 minutes ago

MNA,DC visit corona vaccination centre in Naushehr ..

8 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.