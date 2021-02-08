CM announces development packages for Sakhi Sarwar

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Feb, 2021 ) :Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar during his daylong visit to Sakhi Serwer met with assembly members, Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) office bearers, workers, notables and other delegations.

Notable of the area apprised him about the problems, needs of Sakhi Sarwar and its surroundings and gave their suggestions, said a handout issued here on Sunday.

The chief minister listened their suggestions and issued instructions to authorities concerned for their immediate redressal.

He addressed the dignitaries and notables in Balochi and Seraiki language and announced a special development package for Sakhi Sarwar.

He said that the problems of the people of Sakhi Sarwar would be solved and their needs would be fulfilled, adding that development package was being devised according to the needs of every district of Punjab.

He announced that the funds of Rs 1,250 million had been released for preparing the feasibility report of constructing small and intermediate dams on 13 Dara.

Under a phase-wise programme four intermediate dams would be constructed in Koh-e-Suleman, he said and added that construction work on the first dam would be started in June.

Usman Buzdar maintained that Sakhi Sarwar Hospital was being up-gradated at a cost of Rs 117 million. Recruitment in Border Military Police and Baloch Levies had been approved, he said.

New police stations would be set up in the area besides providing new vehicles to the police, he added.

He announced to give relaxation as per rules for the youth of backward and tribe area for the recruitment in Punjab Police.

He also announced relaxation in educational qualifications for the recruitment of teachers of border area in local schools. He said one billion rupees would be spent on the completion of Cadet College Fort Monroe.

He announced to turn Fort Monroe into a tourist resort and said that instructions had been issued to Tourism Development Corporation Punjab in this regard.

He also announced the construction, expansion and renovation of Darbar Sakhi Sarwar. Pannahgah and almonry at Darbar Sakhi Sarwar had been formally inaugurated.

He said that all tribal areas connected with Ronghan to Sakhi Sarwar Road would be provided electricity.

The chief minister said that power projects in the areas of Sakhi Serwer, Ronghan, Barthi and Koh-e-Suleman would be completed at a cost of Rs. 177 million. The tribal areas would be connected to the border areas of Balochistan by roads. A road from Sakhi Sarwar, Ronghan, Barthi and Taman Qaisrani to Balochistan would soon be started. He further said that government was in touch with the federation for the construction of road from Beuwatay to Kharar Buzdar. Construction of road from Fort Monro to Kharar Buzdar would provide batter transport facilitate the people of the area, he mentioned.

Rescue-1122 center to be set up in Sakhi Serwer at a cost of Rs 40 million besides providing four ambulances to transport patients to hospitals in Koh-e-Suleman area, he said.

Livestock mobile clinics and dispensaries would also be established for the remote areas of DG Khan, he added.

Usman Buzdar announced to approve Rs 55 million for the water supply scheme for Fort Monro and said that people of DG Khan including Sakhi Sarwar would be provided free of cost treatment facility under Universal Health Care Programme.

He said that PTI was the first government in Punjab which do not believe in political victimization, adding that the incumbent government was focusing on the real development of the province.

Usman Buzdar asserted that he would not allow anyone to exploit poor, adding that he would solve peoples' problems. He said serving people of Punjab was his mission. He said that DG Khan and Koh-e-Suleman was his second home and he would continue to come here to meet people.

The notables thanked the chief minister for constructing the cadet college and hospital and said that Usman Buzdar's announcement to provide electricity in Tamman Laghari had won our hearts.

Minister of State for Climate Change Zartaj Gul, Advisor Hanif Patafi, MPA Sardar Ahmad Ali Dareshek, Additional Chief Secretary South Punjab, Commissioner DG Khan, Deputy Commissioner and others were present.