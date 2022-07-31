CM announces financial aid for flood affectees

(@FahadShabbir)

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Jul, 2022 ) :Punjab Chief Minister Chaudhry Pervaiz Elahi announced financial aid on Sunday for the flood affectees of Dera Ghazi Khan, Rajanpur, Muzaffargarh and Mianwali.

Presiding over a meeting to review relief activities in the flood affected areas, he said the Punjab government would disburse financial aid amounting to Rs 8 lakh each among the heirs of those dying in rain and flood related incidents.

The CM revealed that financial assistance would also be provided to the affected persons after making an estimate of the damages of houses, fields and the livestock. He lauded that the staff members of Rescue 1122, who had reached the flood affected areas first of all.

The CM ordered early construction and repair of the roads in the affected areas and ordered to start the restoration work of the roads on war-footing.

Pervaiz Elahi ordered for setting up medical camps in the flood affected areas, adding that vaccines should also be administered to the flood affectees for prevention from the infectious diseases. The CM ordered to ensure availability of medicines for prevention of snake bite and cholera in the medical camps, saying that dry food should also be distributed among the flood affectees.

He promised to ensure drainage of floodwater through dewatering pumps and directed that the commissioners, deputy commissioners, regional police officers (RPOs) and district police officers (DPOs) should redress grievances of the affectees, under the guidance of the elected representatives.

He ordered for monitoring all relief activities and a report should be submitted on a regular basis. He directed all departments concerned to further expedite relief activities in a consolidated manner. He stated that he would himself visit the flood affected areas soon and vowed not to leave the affected brothers and sisters alone in the hour of distress.

Former provincial minister Dr Yasmin Rashid, Assembly Members Sardar Muhammad Khan Leghari, Saif-ud-Din Khosa, Javed Akhtar Lund, Mohiyuddin Khosa, Amir Nawaz Chandia, Sana Ullah Khan Masti Khel, Principal Secretary to CM Muhammad Khan Bhatti, former Chairman P&D Salman Ghani, former Principal Secretary to CM GM Sikandar, Chairman P&D, Secretary Health, DG Punjab Emergency Services and the officials concerned attended the meeting.