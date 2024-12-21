Open Menu

CM Announces Financial Support Package For Christian Community

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published December 21, 2024 | 08:00 PM

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Dec, 2024) Balochistan Chief Minister Mir Sarfraz Bugti on Saturday announced a financial assistance package for the Christian community on the occasion of Christmas.

In this regard, the Balochistan Minority Affairs Department has also formally issued a notification.

According to the notification, on the request of Parliamentary Secretary Minority Affairs Sanjay Kumar, the Chief Minister Balochistan has approved a summary for financial assistance to one thousand poor families of the Christian community.

This initiative of the Chief Minister showed his commitment to promoting interfaith harmony and the welfare of the poor minority community.

According to the notification, this step of the CM on the occasion of Christmas is proof of the vision of an equal society.

Chief Minister’s vision is that the provincial government should take steps on priority basis for the welfare of minorities and solving the problems being faced by them.

