CM announces free education upto graduation level in province

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Aug, 2022 ) :Punjab Chief Minister Chaudhry Parvez Elahi on Sunday announced free education upto graduation level in the province.

He announced this while addressing a ceremony of the 75th Independence Day of Pakistan at the Hazuri Bagh.

The chief minister said that he had made many institutions for the special children in his previous tenure, adding that the number of institutions would be increased.

He said, "I made education free upto Matric in my previous tenure and will now make it free upto graduation level." He said, "Our identity is with Pakistan." Parvez Elahi said that Chief of Army Staff General Qamar Javed Bajwa made the defence of the country an invincible, adding that no one could look towards Pakistan with evil eye. He said that the services of Chief of Army Staff General Qamar Javed Bajwa were highly praiseworthy for eradicating terrorism from the country and to maintain peace in the country, adding, "Allah Almighty has granted us a paradise country and it is our collective responsibility to contribute our part of work in order to make the country prosperous." He said that Quaid-e-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah struggled to attain a separate homeland for the Muslims, adding that it was the responsibility of all people including opposition, traders, industrialists, politicians or any person working in any field to work with dedication and diligence in order to make Pakistan a prosperous country.

He said, "We should not forget the martyrs of Kashmir who illuminated the torch of freedom through their blood". He quoted that Quaid-e-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah had said, "Kashmir is the jugular vein of Pakistan.

" "The time is not far away when Kashmir will become Pakistan InshaAllah," he added.

The CM paid rich tributes to those defending the dear homeland and also to the security forces, police officers and jawans who laid down their lives for the defence of their dear homeland.

He said that the minority community played a pivotal role in the construction and progress of Pakistan, adding, "It is our duty to give respect to the minorities." The chief minister said that Pakistan won many achievements and laurels in its 75 years history.

He said the Punjab government was providing free of cost medicines in the emergencies of the hospitals of province. He vowed to make Punjab an exemplary province.

He said that Pakistan had good relations with Turkey, China, USA and Iran and the consul generals of these countries had come to participate in the Independence Day celebrations for which he thanked them.

He announced to give Rs. 300,000 prize as a gift to the special children who sang national songs and Rs. 50,000 prize for the lead singers and Rs. 200,000 prize for the scouts, Rs. 100,000 prize for the police band.

Consul Generals of USA, China, Turkey and Iran, Punjab Minister Mian Aslam Iqbal, Adviser Omar Sarfraz Cheema, Assembly Members, Chief Secretary Kamran Afzal, Inspector General of Police Faisal Shahkar, ACS Asadullah Khan, Overseas Pakistanis Shabir Shah, Commissioner Lahore Division, Deputy Commissioner Lahore and senior officials were also present on the occasion.