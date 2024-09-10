Open Menu

CM Announces Initiatives To Upgrade Agriculture, Improve Farmers' Lot

Muhammad Irfan Published September 10, 2024 | 05:50 PM

CM announces initiatives to upgrade agriculture, improve farmers' lot

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Sep, 2024) Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif has announced a series of initiatives aimed at advancing agriculture and improving the socio-economic conditions of farmers in the province.

During a review meeting with the Agriculture Department on Tuesday, she highlighted the introduction of several key projects: Kissan Cards, Agricultural Mall Pilot Project, Green Tractor Scheme, Agricultural Graduates Internship, and Tube Well Solarization Projects.

The chief minister noted that the distribution of 40,000 Kissan Cards to farmers through 136 agriculture centers across the province has commenced from today.

Farmers can get Kissan Cards from agricultural center in the agriculture office in each tehsil. They will be able to use these cards to buy agricultural inputs for the wheat crop after October 15.

The CM said that 500,000 farmers will benefit from Kissan Card. A farmer will be able to get a loan from Rs 30,000 per acre to Rs 150,000 through Kissan Card.

Agricultural Mall Pilot Project will be started in Okara, Bahawalpur, Sahiwal and Sargodha, she said and added that seeds, fertilizers, pesticides, agricultural goods, counseling, loans and other facilities will be available at these Malls.

CM Maryam Nawaz approved the Fresh Agriculture Graduates Internship Program, under which training of 1,000 agriculture graduates will start across Punjab from next week. She said these agriculture graduates will access the farmers through geomapping, and will advise them in the field on how to get good harvest.

Under CM Green Tractor Scheme, 10,000 tractors will be given away in a year. The Punjab government will give a subsidy of Rs 1 million on each tractor. Farmers will be able to apply after the launch of the scheme on September 20.

Maryam Nawaz said that the agricultural tube well solarization project is in the final stages, adding that the Punjab government will pay 50 percent on solarization of electric and diesel tube wells.

Senior Provincial Minister Marriyum Aurangzeb, Information & Culture Minister Azma Zahid Bukhari and Agriculture Minister Ashiq Hussain Kirmani attended the meeting. The Chief Secretary, Secretary Agriculture and other relevant officers were also present.

Related Topics

Loan Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif Government Of Punjab Punjab Agriculture Maryam Aurangzeb Sahiwal Okara Sargodha Bahawalpur Buy September October From Wheat Million

Recent Stories

NA speaker seeks video footages of Parliament ‘s ..

NA speaker seeks video footages of Parliament ‘s entry, exit points

49 minutes ago
 Dubai Princess Sheikha Mahra launches perfume ‘D ..

Dubai Princess Sheikha Mahra launches perfume ‘Divorce’ after recent separat ..

60 minutes ago
 Blocking of Illegal VPNs in Pakistan

Blocking of Illegal VPNs in Pakistan

1 hour ago
 realme C61 Now Available in Pakistan: Industry Onl ..

Realme C61 Now Available in Pakistan: Industry Only 24 Month Warranty at PKR 32, ..

2 hours ago
 PCB refuses NOCs to national cricketers for Zim Af ..

PCB refuses NOCs to national cricketers for Zim Afro T10 League

3 hours ago
 Pakistan Test Vice-Captain Saud Shakeel to lead Do ..

Pakistan Test Vice-Captain Saud Shakeel to lead Dolphin squad in Champions One-D ..

4 hours ago
Sadia Imam reveals wedding dress burned during pre ..

Sadia Imam reveals wedding dress burned during preparation

5 hours ago
 IMF appoints Mahir Binici as new head for Pakistan

IMF appoints Mahir Binici as new head for Pakistan

5 hours ago
 Post-Islamabad rally arrests: PTI leaders expected ..

Post-Islamabad rally arrests: PTI leaders expected to be produced before local c ..

5 hours ago
 KP CM Gandapur returns home after seven hours inco ..

KP CM Gandapur returns home after seven hours incommunicado

6 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 10 September 202 ..

8 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 10 September 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 10 September 2024

9 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan