CM Announces Key Developments For South Waziristan

Faizan Hashmi Published January 31, 2025 | 05:50 PM

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Jan, 2025) Chief Minister (CM) Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Ali Amin Gandapur presided over the annual talent award ceremony organized by the Mahsud Welfare Association here on Friday.

Senator Dost Muhammad Khan, provincial ministers, members of the National and Provincial Assemblies, senior officials, and tribal elders attended the event.

During the ceremony, the CM announced the renaming of South Waziristan Upper to Mahsud Waziristan District and the creation of new subdivisions to improve administrative efficiency.

He also declared Ladha as an additional subdivision and upgraded Kangiram to tehsil status.

The CM announced Rs 20 million for the Mahsud Welfare Association to support the education of orphans, widows and the rehabilitation of affected families.This fund will be provided annually.

CM Gandapur praised the association for its efforts in development and education.He also announced the reactivation of Mawa Education City to promote education in the region.

The ceremony concluded with the distribution of awards to talented students from the South Waziristan.

