CM Announces Key Developments For South Waziristan
Faizan Hashmi Published January 31, 2025 | 05:50 PM
PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Jan, 2025) Chief Minister (CM) Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Ali Amin Gandapur presided over the annual talent award ceremony organized by the Mahsud Welfare Association here on Friday.
Senator Dost Muhammad Khan, provincial ministers, members of the National and Provincial Assemblies, senior officials, and tribal elders attended the event.
During the ceremony, the CM announced the renaming of South Waziristan Upper to Mahsud Waziristan District and the creation of new subdivisions to improve administrative efficiency.
He also declared Ladha as an additional subdivision and upgraded Kangiram to tehsil status.
The CM announced Rs 20 million for the Mahsud Welfare Association to support the education of orphans, widows and the rehabilitation of affected families.This fund will be provided annually.
CM Gandapur praised the association for its efforts in development and education.He also announced the reactivation of Mawa Education City to promote education in the region.
The ceremony concluded with the distribution of awards to talented students from the South Waziristan.
Recent Stories
DGR leads delegation to Oman for talks on education, culture, heritage
Dubai DET partners with Dubai Basketball to enhance emirate’s position as glob ..
UAE President, VPs congratulate President of Nauru on Independence Day
UAE expresses solidarity with India, offers condolences over victims of stampede ..
Al Ain Zoo offers free entry for senior citizens
Sharjah Airport, Air Arabia inaugurate first direct flights to Addis Ababa
TRENDS, Salam Centre for Countering Extremism Studies sign agreement
Ghitha Holding revenue reaches AED4.97 billion in 2024
Zayed Award for Human Fraternity announces 2025 honorees
China sees surge in tourist numbers during Spring Festival holiday
UAE Fuel Price Committee announces prices for February
Theyab bin Mohamed bin Zayed chairs International Humanitarian and Philanthropic ..
More Stories From Pakistan
-
74 road schemes approved by Sugarcane Development Cess Committee1 minute ago
-
Rawalpindi Police nab 3 accused with over 2,300 kites1 minute ago
-
Three killed in Swabi2 minutes ago
-
CM announces key developments for South Waziristan2 minutes ago
-
Bike lifter held, 2-member thieves gang busted2 minutes ago
-
SHO arrested for torturing elderly man2 minutes ago
-
PBM's future strategies, welfare initiatives reviewed12 minutes ago
-
KP Governor criticizes PTI for neglecting province, calls for Federal attention12 minutes ago
-
Minister for Human Rights chairs meeting of Administrative Committee for Diyat, Arsh and Daman Fund12 minutes ago
-
Three get death penalty in 2020 Gujar Khan triple murder case12 minutes ago
-
Experts call for tweaking laws handling cases of missing children12 minutes ago
-
All resources should be used to eradicate polio campaign:Tahir Sangi12 minutes ago