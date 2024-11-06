CM Announces Livestock Card For Farmers From Dec 15
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published November 06, 2024 | 05:40 PM
LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Nov, 2024) Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif has announced that the province's first-ever Livestock Card will be activated on December 15.
While directing the relevant authorities to implement the groundbreaking initiative for livestock farmers, she expressed confidence that the launch of the card will pave the way for development and progress for Punjab’s farming community.
The CM highlighted that registration for the livestock card has started. 80,000 farmers across Punjab will benefit from the project, he added.
The CM said that through the CM Livestock Card, one can purchase ‘Wanda’, mineral mixture and silage from registered dealers. She added that cattle farmers will be able to get an interest-free loan of Rs 27,000 per animal.
She underscored that they will be able to get an interest-free loan of up to Rs 270,000 for their cattle.
The CM said that livestock farmers will get loan in 04 months equal installments. Payment of loan will start after 04 months. Livestock farmers can register for the said card by visiting the nearest veterinary hospital.
A message for the purpose can be sent to 8070 and ID card number of the farmer . A Helpline 0800-09211 has
also been activated for the convenience of potential applicants.
All measures are being taken for the economic independence of every farmer living in villages of Punjab, she said and added “We will fully support the farmers and cattle growers of Punjab.” The journey of development has started. “We will make every body its stakeholder.”
Recent Stories
Actress Reema casts her vote in the US 2024 election
Strong bullish trend continues in PSX
Salman Bhojani wins Texas State Assembly election unopposed
Realme Announces Price Cuts for C63 and C53 Models in Pakistan: Premium Quality, ..
Pakistan Navy Ship Zulfiquar Visits Port Djibouti During Deployment on Regional ..
Participants of 26th national security workshop visited naval headquarters islam ..
Spark 30C | The Ultimate Durable Smartphone
Donald Trump promises to end wars in Victory Speech
Pakistan likely to make two changes in squad ahead 2nd ODI against Australia
DISCOs file petition with NEPRA to recover Rs8.71b from consumers
Donald Trump beats Kamala Harris, becomes US president for second time
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 6 November 2024
More Stories From Pakistan
-
K2 Gamer, Peace E-Sports Championship 2024 concludes with exceptional talent display in Nowshera46 seconds ago
-
9 dead, 1,348 injured in Punjab road accidents53 seconds ago
-
Mother, daughter die inexplicably in Nowshera56 seconds ago
-
PU VC stresses wise use of social media to avoid fake news1 minute ago
-
NSU, FUI collaborate on self-reliance in medical tech11 minutes ago
-
11 direct hooks removed during action against power thieves in DI Khan11 minutes ago
-
8 drug dealers arrested, over 7 kg drugs seized11 minutes ago
-
IRSA releases 123,900 cusecs water11 minutes ago
-
Maritime sector facilitates imports of 430,000 metric tons used clothing in FY 2023-2024: Minister11 minutes ago
-
APHC-AJK pays rich tributes to victims of Jammu massacre21 minutes ago
-
ICT admin bans wall chalking, arrests 16 violators21 minutes ago
-
DC visits IUB to review under-construction projects21 minutes ago