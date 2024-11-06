CM announces livestock card for farmers from Dec 15

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Nov, 2024) Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif has announced that the province's first-ever Livestock Card will be activated on December 15.

While directing the relevant authorities to implement the groundbreaking initiative for livestock farmers, she expressed confidence that the launch of the card will pave the way for development and progress for Punjab’s farming community.

The CM highlighted that registration for the livestock card has started. 80,000 farmers across Punjab will benefit from the project, he added.

The CM said that through the CM Livestock Card, one can purchase ‘Wanda’, mineral mixture and silage from registered dealers. She added that cattle farmers will be able to get an interest-free loan of Rs 27,000 per animal.

She underscored that they will be able to get an interest-free loan of up to Rs 270,000 for their cattle.

The CM said that livestock farmers will get loan in 04 months equal installments. Payment of loan will start after 04 months. Livestock farmers can register for the said card by visiting the nearest veterinary hospital.

A message for the purpose can be sent to 8070 and ID card number of the farmer . A Helpline 0800-09211 has

also been activated for the convenience of potential applicants.

All measures are being taken for the economic independence of every farmer living in villages of Punjab, she said and added “We will fully support the farmers and cattle growers of Punjab.” The journey of development has started. “We will make every body its stakeholder.”