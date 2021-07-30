CM announces medical treatment for girl patient

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Jul, 2021 ) :Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar has taken notice of a news item aired by some news channels about the illness of a cancer patient girl student, and announced bearing her treatment expenses.

He ordered for constituting a medical board for her treatment, and said that the Punjab government would bear all the expenses.

The government would also take care of her family, he added.

Meanwhile, the patient has been admitted to the district headquarters (DHQ) hospital Vehari and the CM has prayed for her early recovery.