CM announces mega development projects

LAYYAH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th May, 2021 ) :Punjab Chief Minister, Usman Buzdar Wednesday said that Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf government launched Universal Health Insurance scheme under the leadership of Prime Minister, Imran Khan from Layyah.

Speaking at launching ceremony for each family of Sahiwal and DG Khan divisions at sports Gymnasium here , he stated that the scheme had been floated in seven districts of both divisions.

He informed that 48 lac families would benefit free of charge under the scheme in the first phase adding that the citizens of both divisions could avail the facility themselves by showing their CNIC at dedicated hospitals with over Rs 700,000 annually for each family.

He termed Punjab universal healthcare scheme unprecedented not only in South Asia but also in most of the developed countries of the world which offered such programmes and added that each Pakistani would benefit from it soon under PM's leadership.

Regarding Layyah development package, the CM announced that PM Imran Khan had laid the foundation stone of Mother and Child healthcare hospital which would be built with over Rs five billion adding that it would be a state of art health facility.

As many as 36 Basic Health Units (BHUs) were being shifted to solarization under Punjab BHUs solarization project, Buzdar said and added that two uplifts projects including Layyah beautification and road infrastructure with Rs 300 million and 26 km road under " Naya Pakistan, Manzalain Aasan '' project completed with worth over Rs 380 million had been opened today.

The CM announced the establishment of a university in Layyah which was a long standing demand of the masses.

He made public a number of other mega projects for the district under inclusive development.

Parliamentarians, top officials and notables attended the ceremony.

Later, PTI MNAs and MPAs called on him at circuit house and felicitated him on announcing mega projects for the district.