CM announces mega projects for district Vehari

MAILSI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Mar, 2022 ) :Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar on Sunday announced different mega projects including university for Vehari, Stadium in Mailsi and Bypass in Burewala city.

While addressing a public meeting in Mailsi, CM Punjab Usman Buzdar, responding to demands of local parliamentarians Aurangzeb Khichi, Chaudhary Tahir Iqbal and others, remarked that the work on construction of Multan-Vehari road would commence from May 2022.

He apprised the public that their representatives were continuously fighting for their rights in the provincial capital. Buzdar stated that Health Card had been issued for Multan division and announced it would be accessible to all individuals throughout the province by end of current month.

He also promised to issue grants for improvement in sewerage system of Mailsi, besides water supply issues and other problems.

Buzdar also assured the people that PTI government would successfully resolve their all issues during their ongoing tenure.

He said the PTI government fulfilled all its promises including establishment of south Punjab secretariat and added that record over Rs 200 billion funding has so far been allocated for south Punjab uplift.

He said that separate 32 per cent job quota for south Punjab youth has also been approved.