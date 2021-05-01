CM announces minimum wages for workers at Rs 20,000

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar, in the wake of Labour Day, has announced to fix the minimum wages of workers at Rs 20,000

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st May, 2021 ) :Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar, in the wake of Labour Day, has announced to fix the minimum wages of workers at Rs 20,000.

Presiding over a meeting in connection with providing relief to the labourers at the CM's Office here on Saturday, the chief minister said that the welfare of the labourers and workers was the top priority of the government and Punjab was the only province that had given approval to fix the minimum wages at Rs 20,000.

He said the PTI government, in the last three years, had increased Rs 5000 in the minimum wages of workers and would continue to increase the minimum wages of workers in future as well. He bashed that former rulers paid no attention to the welfare of workers and did not take any step in providing relief to this indigent class. He mentioned that former rulers added only Rs 3,000 in the minimum wages of the laborers in their last five years tenure. He said that under the leadership of Prime Minister Imran Khan, the modern Online Labor Inspection system had been introduced after eliminating the outdated system. A Self-Assessment Scheme had been launched for ensuring transparent and easy payment of Social Security Contributions, he said.

The CM said the free of cost emergency medical services in Social Security Hospitals had been ensured while Social Security Inspection had been limited to 20 per cent.

Usman Buzdar said that Marriage Grant for workers had been increased from Rs 100,000 to Rs 200,000 whereas Death Grant had also been increased from Rs 500,000 to Rs 600,000. Online and transparent system had been introduced for awarding scholarships to the children of workers and laborers, he added.

He said that flats had been allotted to the labourers in the labour colonies of Lahore, Nankana Sahib and Multan.

A transparent allotment of 992 flats had been made in Labour Housing Colony Multan, the CM said.

He said that apart from free education for thousands of children under the Punjab Workers Welfare Fund, Talent Scholarship, Marriage Grant and Death Grant of Rs 7.25 billion was an open proof of labour friendly policies of the incumbent government.

The Labour Secretary briefed the meeting about the steps being taken for the welfare of the workers.

Provincial Minister for Labour Ansar Majeed, Principal Secretary to the CM, Secretary Labour, Secretary Information and concerned officials were also present on this occasion.