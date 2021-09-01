UrduPoint.com

CM Announces More Centres For Rehabilitation Of Addicts

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Sep, 2021 ) :Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar Wednesday announced establishment of more centres to rehabilitate the addicts, saying such centres would be established in every division.

He was talking to Director General (DG) Anti-Narcotics Force (ANF) Maj-Gen Ghulam Shabbir Narejo, who called on him at his office. Both agreed to take coordinated steps to eliminate the menace of drugs from society and said that drug-peddlers deserved no leniency.

The CM termed the drug-paddlers offenders of humanity and said that jail was the best place for those involved in drug-trafficking outside educational institutions.

Such elements would be surely checked and police and excise departments would extend full cooperation to the ANF, he promised.

"No one will be allowed to play with the lives of young generation and the Punjab government will collaborate with the ANF for establishment of a hospital for treatment of the addicts," he added.

Indiscriminate action would be taken against those playing with the future of the youth, he said and indicated that collective efforts were needed to rid society of the drug menace.

