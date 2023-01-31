CM announces one day mourning in KP

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Jan, 2023 ) :The caretaker Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Azam Khan here on Monday night announced one-day mourning in the province to express solidarity with the Peshawar blast victims.

The national flag would be on half-mast position in the province.

The Chief Minister said the provincial government stands with the victims' families in this hour of grief and they would not beleft alone.