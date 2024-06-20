CM Announces One-month Pay For Workers Removing Animal Waste During Eid
Umer Jamshaid Published June 20, 2024 | 06:19 PM
Commissioner Dera Ghazi Khan Dr. Nasir Mahmood Bashir said on Thursday that Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz has announced one-month pay reward for all those workers who remained operational in the five districts for removing 4675 metric ton of animal's waste during Eid-ul-Azha
“It was difficult most to work under the skin-scorching heat but they all demonstrated best team work and Chief Minister has announced one-month pay for them.” “Everybody, from deputy commissioners to the sanitary workers deserve commendation,” commissioner said while addressing a meeting via video link.
He said, CM Maryam Nawaz has congratulated the workers for successful accomplishment of zero-waste target.
He said that ceremonies would be held at divisional, district and tehsil level to award certificates to workers for their encouragement.
He said that 3614 temporary collection points were set up in all the districts and 9431 places where sacrifices were performed were cleaned. Exactly 435 dumping sites were formed in the division and all the complaints received via the 1377 number were resolved in time.
Deputy commissioners, Additional Commissioner Revenue, Assistant Commissioners, Chief Officers and other officials concerned joined the meeting.
APP/hus/ifi
