CM Announces Ownership Rights To Dwellers Of Katchi-abadis

Published April 05, 2022 | 08:26 PM

CM announces ownership rights to dwellers of katchi-abadis

Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar has announced to give ownership rights to dwellers of katchi-abadis in the province

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Apr, 2022 ) :Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar has announced to give ownership rights to dwellers of katchi-abadis in the province.

In a statement issued on Tuesday, the CM disclosed that the board of Revenue has been directed to take necessary steps without delay.

This decision would benefit hundreds and thousands of such inhabitants, he maintained and added that this is in continuation of the PTI-led government's continuous efforts to ameliorate the living standards of the common man during the last three and a half years.

