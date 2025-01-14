Open Menu

CM Announces Regularization Of Tourism Police

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published January 14, 2025 | 08:35 PM

CM announces regularization of tourism police

The fourth meeting of the Board of Directors of the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Culture and Tourism Authority was held here Tuesday at the Chief Minister's Secretariat under the chairmanship of Chief Minister Ali Amin Khan Gandapur

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Jan, 2025) The fourth meeting of the Board of Directors of the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Culture and Tourism Authority was held here Tuesday at the Chief Minister's Secretariat under the chairmanship of Chief Minister Ali Amin Khan Gandapur.

Several important decisions were made after deliberation on various agenda items. Provincial cabinet members, including Zahid Chun Zeb, Brigadier (Retd) Musaddiq Abbasi and Additional Chief Secretary Planning & Development Ikramullah Khan, along with other board members, attended the meeting.

Chief Minister Ali Amin Gandapur announced the regularization of Tourism Police personnel and approved an increase in their monthly salary from PKR 36,000 to PKR 45,000.

To further strengthen the Tourism Police, the board decided to provide additional heavy bikes and advanced communication gadgets. The chief minister also directed the tourism department to take steps to identify new tourist destinations in the province.

He instructed that at least four new tourism sites and a project be reflected in the upcoming ADP for their development.

Highlighting the growing number of tourists, he noted that 15 million domestic and international tourists visited Khyber Pakhtunkhwa during the last season, and emphasized the need to explore and develop new tourists spots. Gandapur issued directives to amend and publicize the master plan for the Thandiani Integrated Tourism Zone and emphasized the need for simultaneous construction of access roads for all integrated tourism zones.

He reiterated that tourism remains one of the province's priority sectors, offering significant potential for job creation and investment. The board approved the establishment of finance and HR committees under the Board of Directors.

Additionally, it directed the formation of outsourcing, investment, and culture committees to enhance the operational efficiency of the tourism sector.

The Chief Minister concluded by underlining the immense opportunities in the tourism sector and reaffirmed the government’s commitment to promoting the province as a premier destination for both domestic and international travelers.

Related Topics

Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Police Job Pakistani Rupee All From Government Cabinet Million

Recent Stories

CM announces regularization of tourism police

CM announces regularization of tourism police

3 minutes ago
 Ahsan chairs meeting on Gwadar Ports’ effective ..

Ahsan chairs meeting on Gwadar Ports’ effective operationalization

3 minutes ago
 CM’s aide for following approved rules in using ..

CM’s aide for following approved rules in using government assets, land

3 minutes ago
 Ayaz reviews cleanliness, maintenance in Parliamen ..

Ayaz reviews cleanliness, maintenance in Parliament House

3 minutes ago
 AI initiatives to augment economic activity throug ..

AI initiatives to augment economic activity through development programs: Ahsan

3 minutes ago
 Cabinet committee on energy approves single-point ..

Cabinet committee on energy approves single-point power industrial estates

3 minutes ago
Bangladeshi PSO Lt Gen S M Kamr ul Hassan calls on ..

Bangladeshi PSO Lt Gen S M Kamr ul Hassan calls on CJCSC

3 minutes ago
 Ayaz meets leaders of government, opposition

Ayaz meets leaders of government, opposition

3 minutes ago
 Faizullah Dahri takes charge as acting CEO of HESC ..

Faizullah Dahri takes charge as acting CEO of HESCO

3 minutes ago
 Gilani underscores deepening ties between China in ..

Gilani underscores deepening ties between China in energy, other sectors

7 minutes ago
 CDA Chairman directs immediate operationalization ..

CDA Chairman directs immediate operationalization of electric feeder buses

7 minutes ago
 Makeup Maestro Mona j attracts participants at “ ..

Makeup Maestro Mona j attracts participants at “Masala Festival”

7 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan