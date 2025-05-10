Open Menu

CM Announces Relief Package For KP Victims Of Indian Aggression

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published May 10, 2025 | 03:40 PM

CM announces relief package for KP victims of Indian aggression

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th May, 2025) In a significant development, Chief Minister of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Ali Amin Gandapur, has announced a relief package for the families of martyrs and the injured from KP affected by recent Indian aggression.

According to the Chief Minister, the provincial government will provide full financial support to the families of those martyred or injured anywhere in the country due to Indian aggression, as long as they belong to the province.

"This financial aid will be provided under the provincial government's relief package," said the CM, emphasizing that the government will not abandon the families of the martyrs or the injured.

He reaffirmed that the KP government will take full care of all such affected individuals from the province, standing firmly by them in this time of need.

Recent Stories

Majority Indian websites hacked in Pakistan’s cy ..

Majority Indian websites hacked in Pakistan’s cyber attack

1 hour ago
 Pakistan destroys S-400 Defence system, airfields

Pakistan destroys S-400 Defence system, airfields

2 hours ago
 Earthquake shakes Islamabad, Punjab, several citie ..

Earthquake shakes Islamabad, Punjab, several cities in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa

3 hours ago
 Pakistan’s modern Al-Fatah missile system: A str ..

Pakistan’s modern Al-Fatah missile system: A strategic edge in regional defens ..

3 hours ago
 US Secretary of State Marco Rubio holds talks with ..

US Secretary of State Marco Rubio holds talks with COAS, FM amid tensions with I ..

3 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 10 May 2025

6 hours ago
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 10 May 2025

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 10 May 2025

7 hours ago
 Civil Defence volunteers put on alert, vigilant to ..

Civil Defence volunteers put on alert, vigilant to deal with any eventuality

16 hours ago
 Hindu community's rally express support for Pak ar ..

Hindu community's rally express support for Pak armed forces

16 hours ago
 3 boys die in separate accidents

3 boys die in separate accidents

16 hours ago
 Pakistan our red line; say speakers at JI rally

Pakistan our red line; say speakers at JI rally

16 hours ago
 Sindh Minister of Energy, Development, and Plannin ..

Sindh Minister of Energy, Development, and Planning, Sindh, Syed Nasir Hussain S ..

16 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan