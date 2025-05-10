CM announces relief package for KP victims of Indian aggression

(@FahadShabbir)

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th May, 2025) In a significant development, Chief Minister of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Ali Amin Gandapur, has announced a relief package for the families of martyrs and the injured from KP affected by recent Indian aggression.

According to the Chief Minister, the provincial government will provide full financial support to the families of those martyred or injured anywhere in the country due to Indian aggression, as long as they belong to the province.

"This financial aid will be provided under the provincial government's relief package," said the CM, emphasizing that the government will not abandon the families of the martyrs or the injured.

He reaffirmed that the KP government will take full care of all such affected individuals from the province, standing firmly by them in this time of need.