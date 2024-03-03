CM announces relief package for rains affected families in KP

(@FahadShabbir)

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Mar, 2024) Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Ali Amin Khan Gandapur on Sunday announced compensation package for the affected families due to rains in the province.

The Chief Minister directed the Relief Secretary to compile reports on the affected and the damages incurred due to rains.

Detailed information about the life and property losses across the province should be collected, the Chief Minister's instructed.

He announced relief checks of Rs1 million for the killed, Rs 300,000 for severely injured and Rs 50,000 for those who received moderate injuries.

Financial compensation will also be provided for property damages caused by the rains.

The Chief Minister has instructed the concerned Divisional Commissioners to coordinate efforts and promptly provide relief to the affected.

Immediate relief measures are to be taken on an emergency basis, focusing on essential needs such as temporary shelter, food, and other necessities for owners of damaged homes.

Ali Amin Gandapur directed urgent provision of medical assistance to the injured.

He also directed to restore the closed roads due to heavy snowfall and rain.

The Chief Minister has stressed the utilization of all available resources for this purpose.

In light of any emergency situations, preparedness measures should be in place to tackle the challenges effectively, Ali Amin Gandapur asserts.

He emphasizes that the provincial government stands with the affected during this difficult time and ensures that every possible assistance will be extended to them.

Acknowledging the shared grief with the families of the deceased, Ali Amin Gandapur expresses solidarity, reaffirming that no effort will be spared in providing support to those affected by the calamities in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

APP/ash/