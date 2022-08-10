CM announces relief steps for traders community

(@FahadShabbir)

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Aug, 2022 ) :Punjab Chief Minister Chaudhry Parvez Elahi on Wednesday announced major steps to provide relief to the traders community in the province.

In a meeting with representatives of traders community of Punjab here, he announced to lift the ban on the business timings across Punjab, adding that all the business centres, markets and shops would remain open on Sunday in the whole of Punjab.

He disclosed that the 9 pm business timing restriction on the business centres, markets and shops had also been lifted and there would be no timing restriction on the business centres, markets and the shops.

The CM vowed to resolve parking problems so as to give relief to the traders community and assured to do away with the parking mafia.

He informed that the 30 percent income earned from parking would be spent to provide facilities to the traders.

Chaudhry Parvez Elahi announced to set up Rescue 1122 centres in the markets.

A committee under the leadership of Provincial Minister Mian Aslam Iqbal and the trader leader Nasir Salman had been constituted to resolve the problems of the traders community. "We adhere to the vision of Prosperous Traders and Punjab," he maintained.

On this occasion, PTI Secretary General Asad Omer lauded that Chaudhry Parvez Elahi during his tenure of Chief Ministership did a lot of commendable work and he was highly praised in Pakistan due to his appreciable performance.

He said, "The traders community had to face difficulties due to the corona disease and other problems in the past few years and it is our responsibility to resolve the problems of the traders community."Focal Person of PTI Chairman for traders Nasir Salman said, "We intend to present the idea of Downtown and Kiosk in the markets." He added that markets of all cities including Lahore, Faisalabad, Multan and Gujranwala were necessary to be brought equal to the world so that the buyer could be persuaded for shopping and the shopkeeper as well as the trader could be provided facilities. He vowed to resolve the problems of the traders on the priority basis.

Former Federal minister Shafqat Mehmood, Provincial Ministers Yasmin Rashid, Mian Muhammad Aslam Iqbal, Mian Mehmood-ur-Rasheed, Muhammad Mohsin Leghari, Hanif Patafi, Inspector General of Police Faisal Shahkar, Principal Secretary to CM Muhammad Khan Bhatti, Chairman P&D, ACS (Home) secretaries of concerned departments and senior officials were also present.