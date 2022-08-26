CM announces replication of `Drug Free Peshawar' drive in other districts

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Aug, 2022 ) :Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Mahmood Khan has announced replication of `Drug Free Peshawar' campaign in other districts of the province and initiating of strict measures for curbing the supply chain.

He made this announcement while speaking as chief guest at `Social Reintegration Ceremony of Rehabilitated persons' under the Drugs Free Peshawar campaign launched around three months earlier.

The ceremony was attended by large number of people including relatives of rehabilitated drug addicts, government officials, businessmen, media persons and representatives of different social welfare organizations that extended cooperation in drug free campaign and provided services.

Around 1100 drug addicts were returned to their families after a three months rehabilitation course including detoxification, mental counseling and imparting of skill training under the Drug Free Peshawar campaign launched under the supervision of Commissioner Peshawar, Riaz Mehsud in pursuance of the directives of Chief Minister KP, Mahmood Khan.

The ceremony was started with heart touching recitation of Quranic verses by a rehabilitated young boy, Shah Khalid who was Hafiz-e-Quran (one who learn Quran by heart) and was indulged in drug addiction for the last six years.

Speaking at the ceremony, the CM said this is the first ever state owned initiative of providing free of cost rehabilitation services to chronic drug addicts who were now returned to society as responsible citizens.

In the initial stage it was very difficult to plan rehabilitation of such a large number of drug addicts but after achieving successful results in treatment of first batch of 1100 addicts, we would replicate this programme to other districts as well, CM added.

He directed Commissioner and Deputy Commissioners of all the districts to take guidance from measures taken in Peshawar for its implementation in their respective areas.

He said drug addiction is a curse and those who struggled for rehabilitation of affected people would receive the benefits in this world and life hereafter.

He also commended the leading role played by Commissioner Peshawar in successful implementation of Drug Free Peshawar campaign.

Mahmood Khan also thanked trading community who pledge for providing jobs to 400 rehabilitated addicts and said government would reserve some quota for such persons.

The CM said an integrated approach would be adopted by involving all the departments including Police, Customs, Excise, Narcotics, District Administration and local people for evolving a foolproof policy for eradication of drugs from society.

Without curbing the supply chain, this menace could not be eliminated from society as more people would fell victim to addiction and we would keep on facing these problems in future.

Due to long porous border with Afghanistan, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and Peshawar are the main victim of easy supply of drugs in society, he added.

The CM also laid stress on parents to play their effective role in prevention of youngsters from drug addiction, adding parents have to keep a strong vigil on children and in case of addiction have to come out openly for rehabilitation and treatment.

He said soon dope tests would be conducted at universities and college level to check students and provide treatment to affected youngsters.

For clearing our society from drugs, we have to take tough decisions and in this context people would also have to extend cooperation and support to government, he said.

Earlier Commissioner Peshawar, Riaz Mehsud apprised participants of the gathering that government has successfully rehabilitated these addicts physically, mentally and economically by arranging jobs for them.

The rehabilitation plan consists of three phases picking of drug addicts from roads, medical treatment along with detoxification and social rehabilitation by arranging jobs for them.

He said all these rehabilitated addicted would be monitored by concerned departments and follow up sessions be arranged to avoid their return to intoxication.

Rehabilitated drug addicts were also very much thankful to government and district administration for pulling them out of the quagmire of addiction.

"We had lost hope for revival to normalcy in our life and were waiting for death to get rid of drug addiction, but this rehabilitation services has provided them chance to live with family members," they added.

A rehabilitated lady while expressing a lot of thank with tearful eyes, said she would now concentrate on better upbringing of her children.

The rehabilitated persons sung national songs and presented different skits for conveying the happiness and feeling of joy felt by them and their family members after returning to normal life.