CM Announces Rewards For Outstanding Cleanliness Measures On Eid
Muhammad Irfan Published June 18, 2024 | 09:50 PM
LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Jun, 2024) On Eid-ul-Azha, the Punjab government has set a new record of public service by ensuring waste removal and cleanliness across the province continuously during the last 48 hours.
Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif appreciated the role of citizens, saying that the campaign of removing waste and ensuring cleanliness in cities, districts, tehsils and union councils was made possible only with the cooperation of citizens.
She especially appreciated Local Government Minister Zeeshan Rafique and Secretary Local Government Muhammad Shakeel in this regard. The chief minister congratulated municipal institutions, waste management companies and district administration across Punjab, besides the officers and staff of Lahore Waste Management Company. She announced rewarding officers and staff for maintaining cleanliness and providing exemplary services to the people on Eid.
Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif also sent a message of gratitude to the elected public representatives of Punjab for their full support and coordination in getting all this done. She said, “Maintain the same standard of cleanliness in the entire province on the third day of Eid as well.”
The chief minister said apart from washing paths, by sprinkling rose water, the foul smell and stench have also been eliminated. She added through the Helpline 1139, Lahore Waste Management Company also cleaned those areas which were not in their domain even. This is a bright example of service and duty, she said. The government, institutions and citizens together set an example that unity, cooperation and hard work can make Punjab an ideal province, she added.
