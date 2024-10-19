CM announces Rs 0.3 mln for LEAs for successful operation against Khawarij

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Oct, 2024) Chief Minister Balochistan, Mir Sarfaraz Bugti, lauded the Levies Force and supporting security agencies for their successful operations against terrorists associated with "Khawarij" in Zhob and Pishin.

Acknowledging their efforts to restore peace, he on Saturday announced a reward of three lakh rupees on behalf of the provincial government.

In his statement, CM Bugti praised the Levies for thwarting the nefarious plans of terrorists and commended the dedication of the forces involved. "Our brave forces are fighting courageously to eliminate the menace of terrorism," he remarked.

He expressed confidence that with the nation's support and prayers, the security forces would continue to succeed in their mission and decisively defeat terrorism.

APP/ask