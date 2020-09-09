CM announces Rs 0.9 million each for mine collapse victims

Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Mahmood Khan Wednesday enhanced the amount of relief package to Rs 0.9 million for each family of victims of marble mine collapse incident in Ziarat area of district Mohmand

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Sep, 2020 ) :Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Mahmood Khan Wednesday enhanced the amount of relief package to Rs 0.9 million for each family of victims of marble mine collapse incident in Ziarat area of district Mohmand.

Earlier, the Chief Minister had announced Rs 500,000 to each victim's family that was increased to Rs 900,000 besides Rs 100,000 for each injured of the incident.

The CM said families of the victims will not be left alone in this difficult hour.

He said the entire nation was saddened by this tragic incident.

Free medical facilities were being provided to the injured, said Chief Minister.

The CM also offered thanks to the local community for their help in rescue operation in the aftermath of the incident.