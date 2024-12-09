Open Menu

CM Announces Rs 10 Mln Grant For Cleanliness Drive In Sui Town

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published December 09, 2024 | 10:40 PM

CM announces Rs 10 mln grant for cleanliness drive in Sui Town

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Dec, 2024) Balochistan Chief Minister Mir Sarfraz Bugti on Monday issued orders to provide Rs 10 million grant to Municipal Committee Sui for comprehensive cleanliness drive in Sui Town,

He also announced provision of one fire brigade, two dumping trucks and three loaders for solid waste management.

The chief minister gave directive to the provision of laptops for students of Sui Cadet College.

He issued these orders while addressing the Cadet College ceremony and visiting the Town Committee Sui during a one-day visit to Sui.

Town Committee Sui Chairman Izzatullah Bugti and the people of the area thanked the Chief Minister of Balochistan for the steps taken to resolve the problems.

Related Topics

Fire Balochistan Chief Minister Visit Million

Recent Stories

How many mobile phones allowed in baggage at Pakis ..

How many mobile phones allowed in baggage at Pakistani airports?

1 hour ago
 Amitabh Bachchan responds to divorce rumors surrou ..

Amitabh Bachchan responds to divorce rumors surrounding Abhishek, Aishwarya Rai

2 hours ago
 Fazl refuses to accept any proposal from govt on M ..

Fazl refuses to accept any proposal from govt on Madrassa Bill

2 hours ago
 Australia, New Zealand and South Africa seek clari ..

Australia, New Zealand and South Africa seek clarity about ICC Champions Trophy ..

3 hours ago
 Two Khwarij killed in Kulachi IBO: ISPR

Two Khwarij killed in Kulachi IBO: ISPR

3 hours ago
 PM directs to expedite action against rioters in r ..

PM directs to expedite action against rioters in recent Islamabad protest

3 hours ago
Pakistan all set to face South Africa in all forma ..

Pakistan all set to face South Africa in all format series

3 hours ago
 No chance of rain in Lahore during next two days

No chance of rain in Lahore during next two days

3 hours ago
 Use of mobile phones at public schools banned in P ..

Use of mobile phones at public schools banned in Punjab

3 hours ago
 Unilever Pakistan enhances safety and livelihoods ..

Unilever Pakistan enhances safety and livelihoods of outdoor advertising workers

7 hours ago
 SC rejects plea to halt civilians’ trial in mili ..

SC rejects plea to halt civilians’ trial in military courts

10 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 9 December 2024

13 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan