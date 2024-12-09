CM Announces Rs 10 Mln Grant For Cleanliness Drive In Sui Town
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published December 09, 2024 | 10:40 PM
QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Dec, 2024) Balochistan Chief Minister Mir Sarfraz Bugti on Monday issued orders to provide Rs 10 million grant to Municipal Committee Sui for comprehensive cleanliness drive in Sui Town,
He also announced provision of one fire brigade, two dumping trucks and three loaders for solid waste management.
The chief minister gave directive to the provision of laptops for students of Sui Cadet College.
He issued these orders while addressing the Cadet College ceremony and visiting the Town Committee Sui during a one-day visit to Sui.
Town Committee Sui Chairman Izzatullah Bugti and the people of the area thanked the Chief Minister of Balochistan for the steps taken to resolve the problems.
