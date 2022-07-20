UrduPoint.com

CM Announces Rs 1bln Rehabilitation Package For Flood Affected Areas In Swabi

Published July 20, 2022

CM announces Rs 1bln rehabilitation package for flood affected areas in Swabi

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Jul, 2022 ) :Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Mahmood Khan on Tuesday visited flood affected areas in district Swabi and distributed Rs 300,000 cheque each among the bereaved families of persons died during the recent flash floods.

He also announced additional financial assistance of Rs 500,000 each for the relatives of other deceased persons.

Shahram Khan Tarakai, Abdul Karim, former Speaker National Assembly Asad Qaiser and district officials concerned were also present on the occasion.

The CM also witnessed the damages caused during the recent floods in Baamkhel and other affected areas of the district and was briefed about the devastation. He announced Rs 400,000 as compensation amount for a fully damaged house and Rs 160,000 for a partially damaged house.

Mahmood Khan also announced to enhance amount of compensation for damaged crops from Rs 5,000 to Rs 10,000, while a special package of one billion rupees was announced for rehabilitation of damaged infrastructure and Rs 200 million for electricity repair work.

The CM directed the Irrigation department to estimate the damages and prepare a report in this regard.

He said, " KP government stands with the flood affected victims in this difficult time" and assured all possible support to them.

He said that it was PTI's manifesto to provide relief to masses and resolve their issues on priority basis as per the vision of party chairman Imran Khan.

He also directed the department concerned to remove encroachment from the banks of rivers and canals besides launching a cleanliness drive in the area, adding that the scale of damages would have been far lesser if there were no encroachment on natural water channels.

