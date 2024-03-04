Open Menu

CM Announces ‘Sarkein Bahal, Punjab Khushhal’ Programme

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published March 04, 2024 | 09:06 PM

Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif, chairing a meeting here on Monday, directed to start “Sarkein Bahaal Punjab Khushhal” project for the socio-economic development of people of Punjab

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Mar, 2024) Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif, chairing a meeting here on Monday, directed to start “Sarkein Bahaal Punjab Khushhal” project for the socio-economic development of people of Punjab.

The CM said “No road should be left broken in Punjab in 6 months.” Repair and rehabilitation of all inter and intra district roads should be completed at the earliest without compromising the quality of work, she directed.

The chief minister also directed to install electric weighing machines on roads to effectively implement axle load management system to ensure durability of roads.

The CM ordered to complete the under construction road projects, and called for a report on the condition of road bridges across Punjab. She gave instructions to complete survey for the construction and rehabilitation of road bridge as soon as possible.

The chief minister ordered to complete the repair and rehabilitation of more than 153 roads in Punjab besides constructing expressways on major link roads including Multan-Vehari and Chiniot-Faisalabad roads under public private partnership mode.

Earlier, Secretary Communication and Works gave a detailed briefing on the condition of roads in the province. It was briefed that the survey of 7,948 km roads had been completed through Road Right App, and 2,000 km of roads had been surveyed through profilometer.

Moreover, it was briefed that the condition of roads was determined through 100 fixed parameters.

Former Senator Pervaiz Rashid, Member Punjab Assembly Azma Bukhari, Chief Secretary, Chairman P&D, Secretary Finance and other relevant officers were present in the meeting.

