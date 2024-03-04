CM Announces ‘Sarkein Bahal, Punjab Khushhal’ Programme
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published March 04, 2024 | 09:06 PM
Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif, chairing a meeting here on Monday, directed to start “Sarkein Bahaal Punjab Khushhal” project for the socio-economic development of people of Punjab
LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Mar, 2024) Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif, chairing a meeting here on Monday, directed to start “Sarkein Bahaal Punjab Khushhal” project for the socio-economic development of people of Punjab.
The CM said “No road should be left broken in Punjab in 6 months.” Repair and rehabilitation of all inter and intra district roads should be completed at the earliest without compromising the quality of work, she directed.
The chief minister also directed to install electric weighing machines on roads to effectively implement axle load management system to ensure durability of roads.
The CM ordered to complete the under construction road projects, and called for a report on the condition of road bridges across Punjab. She gave instructions to complete survey for the construction and rehabilitation of road bridge as soon as possible.
The chief minister ordered to complete the repair and rehabilitation of more than 153 roads in Punjab besides constructing expressways on major link roads including Multan-Vehari and Chiniot-Faisalabad roads under public private partnership mode.
Earlier, Secretary Communication and Works gave a detailed briefing on the condition of roads in the province. It was briefed that the survey of 7,948 km roads had been completed through Road Right App, and 2,000 km of roads had been surveyed through profilometer.
Moreover, it was briefed that the condition of roads was determined through 100 fixed parameters.
Former Senator Pervaiz Rashid, Member Punjab Assembly Azma Bukhari, Chief Secretary, Chairman P&D, Secretary Finance and other relevant officers were present in the meeting.
Recent Stories
Maryam Nawaz to launch 'Never Again' application on March 8
USC to launch Rs 7.5 b PM’s Ramazan Relief Package on Tuesday
Balochistan CM meets Dr. Malik Baloch
BSEK extends date to submit class 10 exam forms till March 15
All-out efforts to be made to provide relief to people: Commissioner
Progress not possible without justice in society: Dr Asif Jah
DPO holds crime meeting with police officers
SAI extends registration deadline for spring semester 2023-24
HEC, WB Mission review progress of Higher Education Development in Pakistan Proj ..
Dues of KMC employees to be paid soon after formation of the govt: Deputy Mayor
Ibadullah Khan notified as opposition leader in KP assembly
Vatican says no 'right to take life' as France stages landmark abortion vote
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Maryam Nawaz to launch 'Never Again' application on March 89 minutes ago
-
Balochistan CM meets Dr. Malik Baloch10 minutes ago
-
All-out efforts to be made to provide relief to people: Commissioner10 minutes ago
-
Progress not possible without justice in society: Dr Asif Jah10 minutes ago
-
DPO holds crime meeting with police officers40 minutes ago
-
HEC, WB Mission review progress of Higher Education Development in Pakistan Project10 minutes ago
-
Dues of KMC employees to be paid soon after formation of the govt: Deputy Mayor40 minutes ago
-
Ibadullah Khan notified as opposition leader in KP assembly47 minutes ago
-
Special Secretary Education call for consensus to ensure uniform policy45 minutes ago
-
Delegation of Germany-based Deutsche Welle visits Karachi University45 minutes ago
-
140 stalls to be set up at PU book fair45 minutes ago
-
Rental Power case hearing adjourned till April 221 hour ago