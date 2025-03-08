CM announces special grant of Rs, one billion for Science College Quetta

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Mar, 2025) Balochistan Chief Minister (CM) Mir Sarfraz Bugti announced a special grant of Rs, one billion for the Government Postgraduate Science College Quetta and expressed his determination to take this institution under his direct patronage.

He said this while visiting the Science College Quetta on Saturday. The CM said that this college is a prominent academic center for the students of Balochistan from where many eminent personalities have studied, including my father, the late Mir Ghulam Qadir Bugti who had done his F.Sc. from this institute.

He said that this college has done a lot of favor to us and now perhaps the time has come for us to repay this debt.

The CM Balochistan announced that all resources would be provided to develop this institution on modern educational and IT research lines.

He directed the Secretary Communications to make the Science College an exemplary educational institution of the province, the provincial government is ready to give a blank check for this purpose.

The CM said that he is visiting the college for the second time after the fire incident and the pace of the restoration work has been satisfactory.

He said that the guidance and interest of former Chief Justice Balochistan High Court Justice Muhammad Hashim Kakar for the rehabilitation of the affected college could not be forgotten, who advised me to visit the college after the fire incident and talked about its immediate rehabilitation.

Mir Bugti said that he is determined to make the Science College a center of modern sciences.

The CM directed the concerned authorities to prepare a comprehensive master plan for the college under which provision of playground, hostel, solarization and other basic facilities would be ensured within a year.

In addition, a modern IT park will also be constructed to provide modern scientific and technical facilities to the students, he said.

He stressed the need to move the youth forward in a positive direction through education and clarified that some elements are trying unsuccessfully to attract the youth towards futile goals.

He said that violence could not be the path to development of any country, we admit that there may be flaws in the governance system which can be corrected but the state could not be criticized under the guise of governance.

Mir Sarfraz Bugti, while mentioning the efforts of the provincial government to establish good governance, said that I had announced in my first address as Chief Minister on the assembly floor that I would not allow anyone to sell their jobs and you have seen it, recruitments were made on merit at the local level in the Education Department and the deserving were given their rights.

He emphasized the need for reforms in the departments and gave the example of the Zakat Department and said that the government is spending one billion 60 crore rupees on the Zakat Department to distribute Rs 300 million annually.

Although this Zakat can also be easily distributed by the Deputy Commissioners at the local level, he said.

Shedding light on the role of teachers, the CM said that teachers play a key role in improving the mental capabilities of the youth, you should attract the new generation towards positive activities.

The CM of Balochistan has criticized the anti-state on social media. Condemning the propaganda, he said that the state has credible evidence that some elements are carrying out anti-state activities through guns, social media, artificial intelligence tools and other means.

On social media, negative aspects are focused on through artificial intelligence, while positive activities are pushed back.

Today, the Science College is being restored. Work was done day and night on this project, but you do not see this positive news at night.

On social media, only anti-Balochistan propaganda is brought to the fore through artificial intelligence auto search engines and negative mindsets are created, he maintained.

He said that the government is providing scholarships to the youth of the province in prestigious universities of the world including Oxford and Harvard.

He said that while enemy elements are busy trying to make them suicide bombers, a sixth semester law student was made to wear a suicide jacket, which is a very worrying matter, anti-state elements are disintegrating the youth.

The CM said that you have to help the state and this is part of your duties, you would be asked on the Day of Judgment and will be questioned about the role assigned to you.

He said that baseless propaganda is being made based on the unbalanced development of Balochistan, unbalanced development is a problem of the whole of Balochistan and Pakistan, the development that is in Karachi is not in Kashmore and the development that is in Quetta is not in Pishin.

The CM emphasized that the government is taking serious steps to provide opportunities for the youth to progress and advance in the field of education so that they could be given a dignified life.

He praised the performance of Secretary Communications Lal Jan Jafar for the early completion of the restoration of Science College and congratulated him.

Speaker of the Provincial Assembly Abdul Khaliq Achakzai, Provincial Education Minister Raheela Hameed Khan Durrani and other were present on the occasion.