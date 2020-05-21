UrduPoint.com
CM Announces Special Pardon Ahead Of Eid-ul-Fitr

Umer Jamshaid 6 minutes ago Thu 21st May 2020 | 11:20 PM

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st May, 2020 ) :Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar has announced special pardon for some 1000 prisoners ahead of Eid-ul-Fitr.

On the direction of the CM, Home Department has issued a notification for pardoning the sentences of prisoners. With the decision of the CM, sentences of about 1000 prisoners would be pardoned.

With the exception of prisoners involved in anti-state and terrorist activities and prisoners left with less than six months sentence under CRPC Section 401 will be eligible for pardon.

Those women prisoners who have spent more than 75 percent of their sentence and were not also being sentenced in the past, their sentences will be pardoned while women and children detained in prisons with one year sentence or less will also be pardoned,stated a hand out.

It has also been decided to pardon the sentences of those prisoners who have completed their sentences but could not afford to pay fines and Diyat.

The Home Department has also announced special pardon in the sentences of prisoners for sixty days under Section 216 of Pakistan Prisons Rules 1978.

Those prisoners undergoing their sentences under Section 302, 394, 395, 396, 364A and 365A will not be entitled for pardon.

Prisoners imprisoned for committing narcotics and smuggling (futcrimMe will not be given pardon. Prisoners undergoing their sentences under Hudood Ordinance will not be given pardon along with criminals sentenced under Anti-Terrorist Act will not be given pardon.

Under Pakistan Penal Court, those prisoners found involved in committing harm or injury to human body will not be given pardon. The sentences of prisoners found involved in committing spying, sectarianism and actions contrary to the State will not be given 60 days pardon.

On the direction of the CM, free PCO facility will be provided to the women, children and specific prisoners. Children, women and specific prisoners were provided facility to talk with their dear ones turn by turn.

Prisoners involved in terrorist and anti-state activities will not be provided PCO facility.

