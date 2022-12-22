UrduPoint.com

CM Announces Tehsil Status For Mandi Shah Jewna

Umer Jamshaid Published December 22, 2022 | 09:20 PM

CM announces tehsil status for Mandi Shah Jewna

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Dec, 2022 ) :Punjab Assembly members from Jhang Rai Taimur Bhatti and Sahibzada Mahboob Sultan called on Punjab Chief Minister Chaudhry Parvez Elahi at CM office, here on Thursday.

The CM announced to give the status of a tehsil to Mandi Shah Jewna and said that this announcement had been made on the demand of Rai Taimur Bhatti and Sahibzada Mahboob Sultan. "I thank Allah Almighty that I am serving the people every moment of my life," he said.

The chief minister said that this would improve the administrative affairs of Mandi Shah Jewna.

The educational, healthcare and other facilities would also improve, he added.

Rai Taimur Bhatti and Sahibzada Mahboob Sultan thanked the CM for giving Mandi Shah Jewna a tehsil status. Rai Taimur Bhatti said that the people would always remember his decision.

Sahibzada Mahboob Sultan said that the deprivations of the people would be removed.

Provincial Minister Raja Basharat and former Federal minister Moonis Elahi were also present.

