CM announces to regularise OPC contact employees

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Dec, 2022 ) :Vice-Chairman Overseas Pakistanis Commission Punjab Makhdoom Syed Tariq Mehmoodul Hasan called on Chief Minister Punjab Chaudhry Parvez Elahi at his office and discussed matters about the resolution of problems of expatriate Pakistanis on Tuesday.

The CM directed to solve the problems of Pakistanis living abroad on a priority basis and announced the regularisation of contract employees of Overseas Pakistanis Commission (OPC) up to grade 9, saying that the regularization of 56 employees of the Overseas Pakistanis Commission had been a long-standing demand. He said that a special overseas club for overseas Pakistanis would be created in each divisional headquarters and an overseas conference would also be convened soon to identify and solve the problems of overseas Pakistanis.

For the convenience of overseas Pakistanis, one-window revenue, NADRA and LDA counters had been activated and district overseas committees had also been notified; he said and added that overseas Pakistanis would be fully supported and assisted in every provincial department.

"Overseas Pakistanis can now get their land documents from OPC Punjab. With the fictionalisation of a 24/7 helpline, and can also register their complaints at any time", he added.

The CM said that overseas Pakistanis' rights would be protected and no effort would be spared to solve their problems. He said that expats were our asset and the Punjab government was committed to resolving the problems of overseas Pakistanis. "We cannot forget the expats' services for the strengthening of the national economy", he remarked.

Tariq Mehmoodul Hasan said that the steps taken by chief minister to solve the problems of overseas Pakistanis were praiseworthy. He also briefed the CM about the performance of the institution.