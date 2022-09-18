CM announces to upgrade Talagang Hospital

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Sep, 2022 ) :Punjab Chief Minister Pervez Elahi Sunday announced to upgrade Talagang Hospital, besides increasing the number of beds upto 100 adding that progress would also be seen in far-flung areas of Punjab.

The chief minister announced this, during a meeting with the assembly members and ticket holders here at Chief Minister's office in which MPA Hafiz Ammar Yasir, MNA Sardar Zulfiqar Ali Khan Dullah, District President Pir Waqar Hussain, ticket holder from Sargodha Usama Mela and others were present.

During the meeting, the matters pertaining to overall political situation and to resolve problems of the Constituencies came under discussion.

The assembly members lauded the steps being taken by the Punjab government under the leadership of the CM Pervez Elahi to help the flood affectees.

The CM emphasised that the backward and the neglected areas would be given equal progress adding that the development projects would be chalked out in consultation with the assembly members.

He highlighted that a record number of development works were being done for the convenience of people during his previous tenure adding that the politics of opponents was only limited to displaying pomp and show.

The CM underscored that even earlier, "We made a record of doing public service and Insha'Allah will set new public service records even now."