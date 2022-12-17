UrduPoint.com

CM Announces Upgrading Of Sir Cowasji Jehangir Institute Of Psychiatry To University

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published December 17, 2022 | 07:42 PM

The Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah Saturday announced the upgrading of the 150 years old Sir Cowasji Jehangir Institute of Psychiatry and Behavioural Sciences to a full-fledged university.

"This would be the first university of psychiatry and behavioural sciences in Asia," said the CM while speaking at the inaugural ceremony of OPD Complex and the Female Ward at the institute here.

"The institute being a 150-year old mental health facility deserves to be upgraded as a university," he underlined.

The CM directed the provincial minister Ismail Rahu to complete the legal formalities so that the provincial assembly could pass the university's charter.

Shah recalled that his father and former CM Syed Abdullah Shah visited that institute in 1994 to inaugurate a ward.

Following the footprints of his father he had come to inaugurate a new OPD block and a new female ward, he said.

Shah observed that the growing stresses of life necessitated mental health services as the mental health was not limited to the mental disorders alone.

The CM said the mental health conditions include mental disorders and psychosocial disabilities as well as other mental states associated with significant distress, impairment in functioning and risk of self-harm or risk to others.

"Mental health is as necessary as the health of the rest of the body," he added.

Shah said the exposure to unfavorable social, economic, geopolitical and environmental circumstances including poverty, violence, inequality, and environmental deprivations also increased the risks of experiencing mental health conditions.

The CM said the local threats heightened the risk for individuals, families, and communities.

"Global threats heighten the risk for whole populations which is economic problems, disease outbreaks, humanitarian emergencies, like floods and forced displacement due to the growing climate crisis," he added.

He said that most people do not develop a mental health condition despite exposure to a risk factor and many people with no known risk factor still develop a mental health condition. Nonetheless, the interacting determinants of mental health services enhance or undermine mental health.The program was organized by Chairman Sindh Mental Authority Dr Karim Khwaja.

The Sindh Minister for Universities and Boards Ismail Rahu, Sindh Irrigation Minister Jam Khan Shoro, MPAs Dr Sohrab Sarki, Jabbar Khan and other dignitaries attended the event.

