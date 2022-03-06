UrduPoint.com

CM Announces Various Projects For Vehari, Mailsi

Published March 06, 2022

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Mar, 2022 ) :Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar Sunday announced development projects worth billions of rupees for the uplift of district Vehari including Mailsi.

Addressing a large public gathering in Seraiki language at Mailsi, he announced a university in Vehari which would soon be constructed, said a handout issued here.

Usman Buzdar said that foundation stone for the construction and expansion of Multan-Vehari Road would be laid in the current year. He said that the PTI government would construct Burewala bypass to provide comfort and ease to the area people. Funds are also being allocated for drainage projects in Mailsi, he added.

The chief minister said that a stadium would be constructed for providing sports opportunities and facilities to the youth in Mailsi.

The CM mentioned that the PTI government fulfilled its promise of establishing the South Punjab Secretariat in a record time period. Around 35 per cent development funds had been allocated to ensure the uplift of South Punjab, he added. He said that employment quota was also being earmarked for the youth of south Punjab.

The CM also announced approving the charter of demands presented by Member National Assembly Aurangzeb Khan Khichi.

