CM- AOC Meeting

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published May 09, 2024 | 05:10 PM

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th May, 2024) Sindh Chief Minister (CM) Syed Murad Ali Shah met Air Officer Commanding (AOC) Southern Command Air Vice Marshal Khalid Mehmood who paid a farewell call on him at CM House.

Newly appointed Air Officer Commanding (AOC) Southern Command Air Vice Marshal Amir Shahzad also called on Sindh CM Syed Murad Ali Shah along with his predecessor.

The CM Murad Ali Shah appreciated the services of Air Vice Marshal Khalid Mehmood and expressed his best wishes for the new responsibility.

Chief Minister Murad Ali Shah congratulated Air Vice Marshal Amir Shehzad on his posting as Southern Air Command.

