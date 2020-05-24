CM appeals people to celebrate Eid with simplicity

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th May, 2020 ) :Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar appealed to the people to celebrate Eidul Fitr with simplicity due to coronavirus and recent tragic incident of plane crash.

In a message issued on occasion of Eidul Fitr he said: "Eidul Fitr brings a message of love and unity.

" He said that while cherishing happiness of Eid, it was very important for all of us to remember poor and deserving people around us.

CM said, "islam highlights the importance of showing concern for others."He urged the people to maintain social distancing during Eid to stay protectedfrom coronavirus.