CM appeals to citizen to follow corona SOPs

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Nov, 2020 ) :Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar has said that 12 patients died and 407 confirmed cases of corona were reported during the last 24 hours while 9,130 were tested during this period.

In a statement on Tuesday, the CM said the number of active patients had reached 7,258 while 97,651 had been recovered and 2,420 died of corona out of a total of 107,329 patients.

The government was seriously working to overcome the second wave of the corona, he added.

The elimination of this virus was not possible without the public support as the number of patients wasincreased due to carelessness and non-observance of SOPs. The citizens should follow the SOPsto secure lives, the CM added.