CM appeals to follow SOPs regarding COVID-19 on Eid

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Jul, 2020 ) :Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar on Friday appealed to the people to celebrate the Eid with simplicity and follow SOPs regarding COVID-19 pandemic.

In his statement issued here, the chief minister said that the impact of coronavirushad been decreased but care was utmost essential, adding that people should maintain social distancing to avoid the virus.

During last 24 hours, 218 have tested positive and two patients have died, he said and added that so far more than 82,526 patients had returned back home after recovery, he further added.