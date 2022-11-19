CM appoints chairman district overseas committee, coordinators

(@FahadShabbir)

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Nov, 2022 ) :Punjab Chief Minister Chaudhry Parvez Elahi presided over Overseas Pakistanis Commission (OPC) meeting on Saturday in which the chairman of District Overseas Committee for 26 districts and seven coordinators to the OPC were appointed.

The chief minister handed over appointment letters to the overseas district chairman and coordinators and accorded an approval to regularise the services of 47 staff members of the OPC and it was also agreed during the meeting about the proposal to set up overseas clubs in every division.

The CM said that the Overseas Pakistanis Act 2021 was also passed for the assistance of overseas Pakistani brothers residing in foreign countries. He apprised that one window revenue, NADRA and LDA counters had been activated for the facilitation of overseas Pakistanis.

Vice Chairman Punjab OPC Syed Tariq Mehmood-ul-Hassan lauded the efforts of CM Parvez Elahi.

The chief minister handed over commendation certificates to Commissioner OPC Syed Khadim Abbas,DG OPC Ishrat Ullah Khan Niazi and other officers.