LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Nov, 2022 ) :Punjab Chief Minister Chaudhry Parvez Elahi has appointed Professor Dr Sumaira Rehman, an eminent educationist and Rector of Superior University, as a representative of Punjab in the Higher Education Commission (HEC) in recognition of her services.

On the direction of the Chief Minister the Punjab government issued the appointment notification of Professor Dr Sumaira Rehman.

The chief minister met with her at his office here on Saturday and handed over her appointment notification besides expressing good wishes.

On the occasion, the CM acknowledged that Professor Dr Sumaira Rehman played a pivotal role in promoting entrepreneurship in Punjab and the youth across Pakistan. He lauded Professor Sumaira Rehman for bringing about a revolution in the education system of Punjab through the entrepreneurship programme.

He stated that Professor Dr Sumaira Rehman would vibrantly represent the Punjab province in the Higher Education Commission of Pakistan and would duly assist the HEC Pakistan to promote entrepreneurship education programme across the country.

Talking on the occasion, Dr Sumaira expressed her resolve to prepare such a talented youth having innovative ideas who would not only be given employments but would also play their robust role to strengthen the national economy. Dr Sumaira Rehman underscored that diverting the youth towards the knowledge- based economy in the educational institutions can certainly drive the country out of the prevailing economic crisis. She highlighted that only such countries were making rapid progress in the global world which were playing a distinctive role in the knowledge-based economy.