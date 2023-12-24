CM appoints minister to oversee projects in Rawalpindi

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Dec, 2023) In a strategic move to expedite developmental projects in Punjab, Chief Minister Mohsin Naqvi has appointed Dr. Jamal Nasir, the Minister for Primary and Secondary Healthcare and Population Welfare, to monitor initiatives in Rawalpindi. The decision, outlined in a press release on Sunday, aims to ensure timely completion of key projects, including the construction and upgrade of Holy Family Hospital and maintenance of 36 roads.

Dr. Jamal Nasir is set to employ a transparent approach, regularly updating the Chief Minister on project progress through visual reports on WhatsApp. The minister underscored his commitment to implementing the Chief Minister's vision, vowing that Rawalpindi will experience the benefits of the "Mohsin Speed.

" He listed top priorities, emphasizing a strict no-compromise stance on quality, with immediate action against any lapses or substandard work.

Furthermore, Dr. Jamal Nasir assured relief measures for Rawalpindi residents, aligning with the Punjab government's initiatives. He highlighted the bureaucracy's dedication to zero tolerance for corruption in project implementation, overseen by the chief secretary, and clarified that all ministers were entrusted with ensuring project completion according to deadlines across the province.