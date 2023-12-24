Open Menu

CM Appoints Minister To Oversee Projects In Rawalpindi

Muhammad Irfan Published December 24, 2023 | 07:10 PM

CM appoints minister to oversee projects in Rawalpindi

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Dec, 2023) In a strategic move to expedite developmental projects in Punjab, Chief Minister Mohsin Naqvi has appointed Dr. Jamal Nasir, the Minister for Primary and Secondary Healthcare and Population Welfare, to monitor initiatives in Rawalpindi. The decision, outlined in a press release on Sunday, aims to ensure timely completion of key projects, including the construction and upgrade of Holy Family Hospital and maintenance of 36 roads.

Dr. Jamal Nasir is set to employ a transparent approach, regularly updating the Chief Minister on project progress through visual reports on WhatsApp. The minister underscored his commitment to implementing the Chief Minister's vision, vowing that Rawalpindi will experience the benefits of the "Mohsin Speed.

" He listed top priorities, emphasizing a strict no-compromise stance on quality, with immediate action against any lapses or substandard work.

Furthermore, Dr. Jamal Nasir assured relief measures for Rawalpindi residents, aligning with the Punjab government's initiatives. He highlighted the bureaucracy's dedication to zero tolerance for corruption in project implementation, overseen by the chief secretary, and clarified that all ministers were entrusted with ensuring project completion according to deadlines across the province.

Related Topics

Corruption Chief Minister Government Of Punjab Punjab Population Welfare Rawalpindi Progress Nasir Sunday Family All Top WhatsApp

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 24 December 2023

10 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 24 December 2023

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 24 December 2023

10 hours ago
 Football: English Premier League results

Football: English Premier League results

19 hours ago
 Football: English Premier League table

Football: English Premier League table

19 hours ago
 Football: Italian Serie A results - 1st update

Football: Italian Serie A results - 1st update

19 hours ago
 Christmas celebrations held at PHC

Christmas celebrations held at PHC

19 hours ago
UNSC resolution on Gaza aid slammed as ‘insuffic ..

UNSC resolution on Gaza aid slammed as ‘insufficient’, prompting ceasefire c ..

20 hours ago
 BFC Rawalpindi to be inaugurated on Jan 15: Secret ..

BFC Rawalpindi to be inaugurated on Jan 15: Secretary Industries

20 hours ago
 KP govt revives Pakistan Arts and Crafts Gallery a ..

KP govt revives Pakistan Arts and Crafts Gallery at Islamabad

20 hours ago
 Maryam Nawaz files nomination papers from NA-119, ..

Maryam Nawaz files nomination papers from NA-119, NA-120

20 hours ago
 Seven killed, 1,285 injured in accidents in Punjab

Seven killed, 1,285 injured in accidents in Punjab

20 hours ago
 Fawad, Murtaza Solangi, Governor Wali hold talks w ..

Fawad, Murtaza Solangi, Governor Wali hold talks with protesters from Balochista ..

20 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan