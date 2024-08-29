Open Menu

CM Appoints Parliamentary Secretaries In Punjab

Muhammad Irfan Published August 29, 2024 | 09:30 PM

CM appoints parliamentary secretaries in Punjab

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Aug, 2024) Chief Minister Punjab Maryam Nawaz Sharif on Thursday approved the appointment of 25 parliamentary secretaries in Punjab.

According to the details, Osama Leghari has been appointed Parliamentary Secretary of Agriculture Department, Malik Iftikhar Ahmed of Auqaf & Religious Affairs, Shoaib Owaisi of board of Revenue and Mansoor Azam of Energy Department.

While, Shehryar Malik has been made Parliamentary Secretary of Excise & Taxation Department, Malik Muhammad Waheed of food Department. Muhammad Ajmal Khan of Higher Education, Sultan Bajwa of Housing, Sonia Ashir of Human Rights & Minorities Affairs and Hasan Askari Sheikh of Industries, Commerce, Investments & Skill Development Department. Shazia Rizwan has been appointed Parliamentary Secretary of Information & Culture Department, Sahibzada Muhammad Gazain Abbasi of Labor & Manpower and Khalid Mehmood Ranjha of Law & Parliamentary Affairs Department.

Khuram Khan Virk has been made Parliamentary Secretary of Local Government & Community Development Department, Muhammad Zubair Khan of Mines & Minerals, Rana Muhammad Tariq Khan of Planning & Development and Ziaullah Shah of Punjab Emergency Services.

Nausheen Adnan has been appointed Parliamentary Secretary of school education Department, Mian Shahid Hussain Khan of S&GAD and Ch Arshad Javed Waraich of Social Welfare & Baitul Mal Department.

Rushda Lodhi has been made Parliamentary Secretary of Specialized Healthcare and Medical Education, Taimur Ali Lali of Transport & Masstransit, Muhammad Anas Mahmood of Youth Affairs & sports, Salma Saadia Taimur of Women Development and Sultan Haider Ali Khan has been made Parliamentary Secretary of Chief Minister's Inspection Team.

More Stories From Pakistan