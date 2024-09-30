Open Menu

CM Appoints Salma Taimur Focal Person

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published September 30, 2024 | 03:00 PM

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Sep, 2024) Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif has appointed MPA Salma Sadia Taimur as

her focal person for the Garment City and Women Vocational Training Centers.

As per a notification issued by the CM Office on Monday, MPA Salma Sadia Taimur has been tasked with monitoring the establishment and operationalization of the Garment City, besides ensuring the provision of high quality of training to women in Vocational Training Centers.

She will also provide regular updates to the Chief Minister on the progress of the Garment City project.

