CM appoints social media focal persons

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Jun, 2024) Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif has appointed Hamza Rizwan, Uzair Kayani and Bilal Rizwan as Social Media Focal Persons for CM.

The social media focal persons have been appointed on honorary basis and they will neither receive any remuneration of their post nor will receive financial privileges.

Hamza Rizwan, Uzair Kayani and Bilal Rizwan will perform their services for the social media on honorary basis.

On the direction of CM Punjab, Principal Secretary to CM Sajid Zafar Daal has issued a notification in this regard.